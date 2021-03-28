COVID-19 statistics hit new low in New York State

(WETM) – In New York, ICU patients dropped to 877, a new low since December 6 and a 46% decline from the post-holiday peak. Intubations also dropped to 530, a new low since December 8 and a 49% decline from the post-holiday peak.
“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and each day more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the infection rate also depends on what we do, and New Yorkers should continue staying safe and protecting one another as the virus continues to spread in our state,” Governor Cuomo said. “Simple behaviors like wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing can have an outsize impact, especially when communities make the collective decision to follow the rules. Our vast distribution network is at the ready to ramp up vaccinations, but we still have a long way to go before defeating COVID-19 and ending the pandemic once and for all.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 267,261
- Total Positive – 9,395
- Percent Positive – 3.52%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,529 (-49)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.45%
- Patients Newly Admitted – 647
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 877 (-19)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 530 (-22)
- Total Discharges – 160,462 (+616)
- Deaths – 64
- Total Deaths – 40,330
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|107
|0.01%
|31%
|Central New York
|47
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|147
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|801
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|523
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|46
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|2,583
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|19
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|67
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|189
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,529
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|238
|201
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|183
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|229
|40%
|Long Island
|851
|651
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|679
|390
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|74
|26%
|New York City
|2,581
|1,950
|22%
|North Country
|57
|27
|48%
|Southern Tier
|126
|61
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|325
|42%
|Statewide
|5,833
|4,091
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|2.24%
|2.33%
|2.42%
|Central New York
|0.97%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|Finger Lakes
|1.93%
|2.00%
|1.94%
|Long Island
|4.34%
|4.31%
|4.37%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.82%
|4.76%
|4.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.79%
|1.69%
|1.71%
|New York City
|4.18%
|4.26%
|4.31%
|North Country
|1.29%
|1.45%
|1.41%
|Southern Tier
|0.68%
|0.69%
|0.73%
|Western New York
|2.78%
|2.97%
|3.00%
|Statewide
|3.37%
|3.41%
|3.45%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|4.75%
|4.78%
|4.92%
|Brooklyn
|4.51%
|4.42%
|4.59%
|Manhattan
|2.92%
|2.95%
|2.97%
|Queens
|5.02%
|5.01%
|5.34%
|Staten Island
|5.03%
|4.84%
|4.95%
Of the 1,835,940 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,418
|67
|Allegany
|3,011
|8
|Broome
|16,440
|47
|Cattaraugus
|4,746
|12
|Cayuga
|5,592
|15
|Chautauqua
|7,854
|20
|Chemung
|6,781
|15
|Chenango
|2,771
|21
|Clinton
|4,128
|17
|Columbia
|3,656
|17
|Cortland
|3,383
|5
|Delaware
|1,879
|16
|Dutchess
|25,671
|141
|Erie
|72,732
|375
|Essex
|1,432
|4
|Franklin
|2,284
|6
|Fulton
|3,731
|16
|Genesee
|4,752
|13
|Greene
|2,934
|14
|Hamilton
|292
|0
|Herkimer
|4,754
|9
|Jefferson
|5,191
|15
|Lewis
|2,285
|11
|Livingston
|3,777
|7
|Madison
|4,081
|12
|Monroe
|56,246
|197
|Montgomery
|3,529
|15
|Nassau
|165,785
|690
|Niagara
|16,354
|45
|NYC
|820,971
|5,202
|Oneida
|20,734
|42
|Onondaga
|34,062
|84
|Ontario
|6,283
|21
|Orange
|42,535
|207
|Orleans
|2,574
|4
|Oswego
|6,553
|23
|Otsego
|2,860
|15
|Putnam
|9,391
|61
|Rensselaer
|9,901
|45
|Rockland
|43,130
|198
|Saratoga
|13,217
|55
|Schenectady
|11,717
|40
|Schoharie
|1,392
|3
|Schuyler
|921
|4
|Seneca
|1,777
|4
|St. Lawrence
|5,905
|15
|Steuben
|5,870
|23
|Suffolk
|180,321
|797
|Sullivan
|5,421
|28
|Tioga
|3,097
|20
|Tompkins
|3,852
|21
|Ulster
|11,787
|104
|Warren
|3,140
|8
|Washington
|2,637
|17
|Wayne
|4,795
|14
|Westchester
|118,505
|504
|Wyoming
|3,051
|5
|Yates
|1,052
|1
Saturday, 64 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,330. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|8
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|23
|Manhattan
|6
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|11
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Westchester
|2