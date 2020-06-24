Covid-19 Response Fund Raises $1 Million Dollars for Community

ALBANY (NEWS 10) – After a recent donation from Blue Shield of Northeastern NY The Capital Region Community COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $1,069,000.

The Response Fund’s goal is to raise money, that will then be given back to the community. Over 34 corporate and philanthropic organizations have contributed to the fund since the pandemic began.

John Eberle, the President & CEO of the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, said they will continue to donate the money raised to local nonprofits. The donations have been given in grants to 91 grantees serving over 400,000 people throughout the Capital Region.

As more parts of New York state reopen, The Responds Fund is now changing the priority for donations. The new priorities will be focusing on giving resources to emergency assistance providers, assisting child care services, and supporting children and youth service programs.