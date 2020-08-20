COVID-19-related commercial evictions and foreclosures prohibited through September in New York

A sign urging help to stop evictions during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures has been extended an additional month.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order on Thursday to extend the deadline to September 20.

“While we have made great progress in keeping New York’s infection rate low, this pandemic is not over and as we continue to fight the virus, we are continuing to protect New York businesses and residential tenants who face financial hardship due to COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “I am extending the State’s moratorium on commercial evictions to ensure business owners across New York will not be forced to close as a result of the pandemic.”

On March 20, Cuomo announced the original moratorium to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency.

The commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium was extended through August 20.

