COVID-19 prevention: a guide for Alzheimer caregivers

In this March 4, 2020, photo, nursing assistant Natasha Borges, right, helps Rene Gonzalez, left, dry his hands after washing them at Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers of Dade County, Inc., in Miami. The new coronavirus is posing a special challenge for nursing homes and other facilities that provide care for the elderly. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Alzheimer Foundation of America (AFA) released guidelines Monday to help caregivers keep Alzheimer patients free from COVID-19 and other illnesses. They say as a caregiver it’s important not to raise the alarm about the virus to Alzheimer’s patients.

They say it’s also important to keep in mind some people with Alzheimer’s may have a sensitivity to water, which makes handwashing difficult.

AFA recommendations

Encourage Alzheimer patients to wash their hands more frequently and/or longer by singing two choruses of “Happy Birthday.”

Use a calm tone to encourage washing and explain step-by-step what is happening if need be.

If possible, use a fragrant soap in a dispenser. If bar soap is used, the bar should be kept dry or rinsed off prior to use.

Provide a visual by modeling the type of handwashing that needs to be done.

Make sure the temperature in the room is comfortable when washing.

If soap isn’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Keep tissues, wipes and hand sanitizers easily accessible and nearby.

Use hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to quickly disinfect in the home.

Clean/disinfect frequently touched areas often.

AFA says caregivers should also make sure Alzheimer patients are drinking enough fluids and prepare for respite program schedule changes or an illness that would confine a patient by having activities like puzzles or games on hand.

LATEST STORIES: