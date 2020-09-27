‘COVID-19 Notice’ issued over church services.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Department of Health is advising anyone who attended the September 20 service at Latham’s Life Church to contact them. The service took place between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the church, which is based at 687 Watervliet Shaker Road.
Additionally, those who attended the 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or the 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. service on September 13 are advised to contact the department if they are experiencing symptoms.
The Albany County Department of Health can be contacted on: (518) 447-4659.
