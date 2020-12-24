COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 81 new deaths, 4,509 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 81 newly confirmed deaths and 4,509 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 12/6/20 – 12/19/20
- 0-19 years: 10,797
- 20-29 years: 11,427
- 30-39 years: 9,750
- 40-49 years: 8,500
- 50-59 years: 9,165
- 60-69 years: 6,342
- 70-79 years: 3,166
- 80+ years: 2,446
According to the Department of Public Health, 97,655 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,399,569 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 322,652.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,821 new individuals have tested positive with 331,189 total tests reported.
2,066 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 409 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 11,630 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,887 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 80.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,509
- New Molecular Tests: 97,655
- Estimated Active Cases: 81,112
- New Deaths: 81
- Average Age of Deaths: 80
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 305
- Total Cases: 13,336
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 257
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,907
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 412
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,191
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
