COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 74 new deaths, 2,602 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 74 newly confirmed deaths and 2,602 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 9,817

20-29 years: 8,504

30-39 years: 7,001

40-49 years: 6,362

50-59 years: 6,897

60-69 years: 4,754

70-79 years: 2,474

80+ years: 1,823

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 81,286 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,955,444 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,636,805 tests were first time tests and 9,318,639 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,010 new individuals have tested positive with 487,573 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.90 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.29%.

Hospitalizations:

1,554 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 335 patients that are in intensive care units and 208 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 68-years-old.

As of Thursday, 84.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 41 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,194 medical/surgical beds with 979 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 97 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,602

Total Cases: 507,166

Estimated Active Cases: 61,864

New Deaths: 74

Total Deaths: 14,489

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 202

Total Cases: 26,755

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 295

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 180

Total Confirmed Cases: 37,911

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,215

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 114

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,905

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 236

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,808

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 98

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,584

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 224

Higher Education:

There are 1,044 new cases in the last week with a total of 9,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 233,579 new tests reported with a total of 4,049,869 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: