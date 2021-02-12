COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 61 new deaths, 2,213 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 61 newly confirmed deaths and 2,213 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 8,223

20-29 years: 6,772

30-39 years: 5,482

40-49 years: 4,824

50-59 years: 5,265

60-69 years: 3,640

70-79 years: 1,948

80+ years: 1,350

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 110,792 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,631,637 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,721,401 tests were first time tests and 9,910,236 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,934 new individuals have tested positive with 509,874 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.08 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.65%.

Hospitalizations:

1,313 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 304 patients that are in intensive care units and 185 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Thursday, 85.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 27 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,192 medical/surgical beds with 981 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 96 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,213

Total Cases: 523,258

Estimated Active Cases: 50,344

New Deaths: 61

Total Deaths: 14,964

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 237

Total Cases: 28,138

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 305

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 162

Total Confirmed Cases: 39,264

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,259

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 84

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,531

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 244

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,879

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,689

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 239

Higher Education:

There are 1,042 new cases in the last week with a total of 10,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 212,279 new tests reported with a total of 4,294,255 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: