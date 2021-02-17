COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 49 new deaths, 967 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 49 newly confirmed deaths and 967 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 8,223

20-29 years: 6,772

30-39 years: 5,482

40-49 years: 4,824

50-59 years: 5,265

60-69 years: 3,640

70-79 years: 1,948

80+ years: 1,350

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 46,488 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,057,893 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,774,651 tests were first time tests and 10,283,242 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,680 new individuals have tested positive with 524,006 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.08 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.22%.

Hospitalizations:

1,096 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 275 patients that are in intensive care units and 177 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 81.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 77% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 17 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,177 medical/surgical beds with 922 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 97 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 967

Total Cases: 531,702

Estimated Active Cases: 42,395

New Deaths: 49

Total Deaths: 15,257

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 259

Total Cases: 28,874

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 310

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 150

Total Confirmed Cases: 40,003

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,282

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,812

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 251

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,918

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,746

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 243

Higher Education:

There are 1,042 new cases in the last week with a total of 10,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 212,279 new tests reported with a total of 4,294,255 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: