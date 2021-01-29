COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 43 new deaths, 4,222 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 43 newly confirmed deaths and 4,222 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 11,433
- 20-29 years: 10,337
- 30-39 years: 8,520
- 40-49 years: 7,780
- 50-59 years: 8,519
- 60-69 years: 5,921
- 70-79 years: 3,098
- 80+ years: 2,312
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 116,963 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,309,441 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,540,999 tests were first time tests and 8,768,442 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,910 new individuals have tested positive with 466,795 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.44%.
Hospitalizations:
1,878 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 442 patients that are in intensive care units and 255 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.
As of Thursday, 87.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 81% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 38 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,211 medical/surgical beds with 952 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 95 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,222
- Total Cases: 488,861
- Estimated Active Cases: 78,171
- New Deaths: 43
- Total Deaths: 14,056
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 409
- Total Cases: 25,273
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 292
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 460
- Total Confirmed Cases: 36,386
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,189
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 61
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,496
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 231
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,742
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,409
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 206
Higher Education:
There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 33,733
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 421
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,993