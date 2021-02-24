COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 30 new deaths, 1,114 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 1,114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,468

20-29 years: 5,433

30-39 years: 4,374

40-49 years: 3,675

50-59 years: 4,030

60-69 years: 2,809

70-79 years: 1,517

80+ years: 954

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 62,531 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,662,404 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,841,847 tests were first time tests and 10,820,557 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,722 new individuals have tested positive with 543,942 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.76 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.89%.

Hospitalizations:

879 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 225 patients that are in intensive care units and 147 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 80.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 9 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,179 medical/surgical beds with 938 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 158 beds and 85 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,114

Total Cases: 541,908

Estimated Active Cases: 33,951

New Deaths: 30

Total Deaths: 15,564

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 123

Total Cases: 29,875

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 319

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 138

Total Confirmed Cases: 40,997

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,308

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 24

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,141

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 256

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,957

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 100

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,819

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 251

Higher Education:

There are 647 new cases in the last week with a total of 11,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 251,219 new tests reported with a total of 4,545,474 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: