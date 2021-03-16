COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 28 new deaths, 1,004 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 28 newly confirmed deaths and 1,004 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,032

20-29 years: 3,816

30-39 years: 2,919

40-49 years: 2,443

50-59 years: 2,566

60-69 years: 1,772

70-79 years: 783

80+ years: 450

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 36,564 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,462,094 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,033,505 tests were first time tests and 12,428,589 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,648 new individuals have tested positive with 601,296 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.73%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 624 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 94 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Monday, 80.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 1 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,160 medical/surgical beds with 847 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 157 beds and 81 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,004

Total Cases: 569,620

Estimated Active Cases: 26,502

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 16,339

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 152

Total Cases: 33,844

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 334

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 90

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,501

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,396

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,851

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 274

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,064

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,998

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 266

Higher Education:

There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: