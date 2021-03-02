COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 26 new deaths, 1,248 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 26 newly confirmed deaths and 1,248 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 5,175

20-29 years: 4,488

30-39 years: 3,396

40-49 years: 2,744

50-59 years: 3,011

60-69 years: 2,119

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 684

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 53,839 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,261,930 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,906,887 tests were first time tests and 11,355,043 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,900 new individuals have tested positive with 561,797 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.36 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.77%.

Hospitalizations

788 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 184 patients that are in intensive care units and 119 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Monday, 82.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 12 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,197 medical/surgical beds with 966 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 1,248

Total Cases: 551,550

Estimated Active Cases: 30,486

New Deaths: 26

Total Deaths: 15,822

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 147

Total Cases: 30,993

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 322

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,878

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 124

Total Confirmed Cases: 41,866

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,332

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,424

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,983

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Higher education

There are 739 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 264,309 new tests reported with a total of 4,809,783 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities