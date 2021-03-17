COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 16 new deaths, 1,018 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 newly confirmed deaths and 1,018 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 5,032
- 20-29 years: 3,816
- 30-39 years: 2,919
- 40-49 years: 2,443
- 50-59 years: 2,566
- 60-69 years: 1,772
- 70-79 years: 783
- 80+ years: 450
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 47,546 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,509,640 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,039,935 tests were first time tests and 12,469,705 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,685 new individuals have tested positive with 603,981 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.86%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 619 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 99 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 81.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 1 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,166 medical/surgical beds with 895 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 157 beds and 80 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,018
- Total Cases: 570,638
- Estimated Active Cases: 25,492
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 16,355
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 184
- Total Cases: 34,028
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 333
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 72
- Total Confirmed Cases: 43,573
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,397
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,871
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 274
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,069
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 102
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,012
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 267
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,797
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,773