COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 16 new deaths, 1,018 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 newly confirmed deaths and 1,018 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,032

20-29 years: 3,816

30-39 years: 2,919

40-49 years: 2,443

50-59 years: 2,566

60-69 years: 1,772

70-79 years: 783

80+ years: 450

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 47,546 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,509,640 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,039,935 tests were first time tests and 12,469,705 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,685 new individuals have tested positive with 603,981 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.86%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 619 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 99 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 81.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 1 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,166 medical/surgical beds with 895 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 157 beds and 80 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,018

Total Cases: 570,638

Estimated Active Cases: 25,492

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 16,355

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 184

Total Cases: 34,028

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 333

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 72

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,573

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,397

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,871

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 274

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,069

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 102

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,012

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 267

Higher Education:

There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: