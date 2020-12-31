COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 118 new deaths, 6,135 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 118 newly confirmed deaths and 6,135 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 12/13/20 – 12/26/20

0-19 years: 9,814

20-29 years: 9,907

30-39 years: 8,822

40-49 years: 7,895

50-59 years: 8,695

60-69 years: 6,156

70-79 years: 3,121

80+ years: 2,441

According to the Department of Public Health, 86,050 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,848,872 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 352,558.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,538 new individuals have tested positive with 356,615 total tests reported.

2,257 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 433 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 12,076 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,338 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 80.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 6,135

New Molecular Tests: 86,050

Estimated Active Cases: 78,810

New Deaths: 118

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 704

Total Cases: 15,360

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 262

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,642

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,340

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here