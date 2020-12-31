COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 118 new deaths, 6,135 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 118 newly confirmed deaths and 6,135 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 12/13/20 – 12/26/20
- 0-19 years: 9,814
- 20-29 years: 9,907
- 30-39 years: 8,822
- 40-49 years: 7,895
- 50-59 years: 8,695
- 60-69 years: 6,156
- 70-79 years: 3,121
- 80+ years: 2,441
According to the Department of Public Health, 86,050 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,848,872 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 352,558.
Antigen Tests: A total of 7,538 new individuals have tested positive with 356,615 total tests reported.
2,257 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 433 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 12,076 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,338 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 80.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 6,135
- New Molecular Tests: 86,050
- Estimated Active Cases: 78,810
- New Deaths: 118
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 704
- Total Cases: 15,360
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 262
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,642
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,340
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here