COVID-19 in Capital Region schools, Nov. 1 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been four weeks since NEWS10 looked at the number of COVID cases in Capital Region schools. Since October 4, the date of NEWS10’s last update, not much has changed with larger school districts seeing more cases.
Even so, districts with the most cases have not been in excess of 200, except for Albany and Schenectady. Some smaller districts have still not reported any cases, as of October 29, according to the state COVID-19 School Report Card.
Here are the five school districts with the most cases total:
- Schenectady City School District- 265
- Albany City School District- 210
- Hudson Falls- 145
- Gloversville- 143
- Troy- 136
A handful of schools and districts in the Capital Region have switched to remote learning briefly, like the Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in the Albany City School District, which switched to remote from October 20-October 26.
Some districts, like the Watervliet City School District, switched to remote because they did not have enough staff to keep kids in the classroom and not enough substitute teachers. The district reached out to the community asking for certified and non-certified substitutes to help bolster its numbers.
“It ended up being staff that were in the same boat as everyone else where they were finding out their own children were being quarantined so they had to stay home with them,” Watervliet Junior-Senior High School Principal, Ryan Groat told NEWS10. “Everybody is looking for subs. There’s a shortage. So, we just didn’t have enough people to cover our classes.”
The state’s COVID-19 School Report Card website was initially offline at the very beginning of the school year, but was back up on Sept. 27. Below is the total number of cases reported among students, teachers, and staff from the beginning of September through Oct. 29 for each Capital Region county.
Albany County
|School District
|Students Oct. 1
|Students Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff Oct. 29
|Albany City School District
|65
|173
|5
|37
|Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
|8
|21
|2
|9
|Bethlehem Central School District
|6
|25
|2
|6
|Cohoes City School District
|32
|59
|6
|11
|Green Island Union Free School District
|3
|4
|1
|4
|Guilderland Central School District
|26
|69
|2
|14
|Menands Union Free School District
|2
|2
|1
|1
|North Colonie School District
|33
|76
|6
|10
|Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
|14
|34
|1
|5
|South Colonie Central School District
|35
|89
|2
|10
|Voorheesville Central School District
|9
|17
|2
|4
|Watervliet City School District
|17
|33
|2
|6
Columbia County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Chatham Central School District
|3
|17
|0
|2
|Germantown Central School District
|4
|6
|0
|2
|Hudson City School District
|12
|15
|2
|5
|Ichabod Crane Central School District
|39
|80
|3
|7
|New Lebanon Central School District
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|12
|16
|6
|11
Fulton County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Broadalbin Perth School District
|24
|97
|4
|13
|Gloversville School District
|65
|121
|10
|22
|Johnstown School District
|20
|48
|5
|17
|Mayfield School District
|14
|25
|4
|6
|Northville School District
|3
|23
|1
|6
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|1
|2
|0
|0
Greene County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Cairo Durham Central School District
|10
|23
|3
|5
|Catskill Central School District
|6
|16
|4
|7
|Coxsackie-Athens School District
|11
|33
|3
|8
|Greenville Central School District
|11
|24
|2
|8
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
|1
|3
|1
|3
Montgomery County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Greater Amsterdam Central School District
|43
|103
|3
|16
|Canajoharie Central School District
|24
|42
|6
|10
|Fonda Fultonville Central School District
|16
|30
|1
|8
|Fort Plain Central School District
|17
|23
|0
|2
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
|6
|25
|1
|4
Rensselaer County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Averill Park School District
|21
|74
|2
|12
|Berlin School District
|8
|24
|0
|6
|Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
|13
|34
|0
|4
|East Greenbush School District
|20
|40
|3
|9
|Hoosic Valley School District
|19
|32
|4
|6
|Hoosick Falls School District
|9
|10
|4
|4
|Lansingburgh School District
|20
|63
|6
|10
|North Greenbush School District
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rensselaer City School District
|8
|32
|4
|9
|Schodack School District
|6
|8
|0
|0
|Troy City School District
|55
|122
|4
|14
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|2
|3
|0
|2
Saratoga County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|38
|65
|6
|12
|Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
|26
|58
|1
|10
|Corinth Central School District
|5
|16
|0
|4
|Edinburg Common School
|2
|6
|2
|3
|Galway Central School District
|5
|18
|9
|9
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|6
|10
|0
|3
|Mechanicville City School District
|20
|31
|2
|4
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|42
|72
|4
|17
|Schuylerville Central School District
|4
|12
|1
|1
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|36
|110
|3
|16
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|50
|89
|2
|5
|Stillwater Central School District
|15
|27
|2
|5
|Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District
|9
|18
|2
|4
Schenectady County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Duanesburg School District
|2
|7
|0
|2
|Mohonasen School District
|25
|58
|0
|8
|Niskayuna School District
|18
|50
|0
|4
|Schalmont School District
|34
|86
|3
|7
|Schenectady City School District
|53
|216
|7
|49
|Scotia-Glenville School District
|11
|27
|1
|4
Schoharie County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|11
|24
|1
|5
|Jefferson Central School District
|12
|16
|3
|3
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|0
|0
|0
|0
Warren County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Glens Falls Central School District
|24
|60
|2
|7
|Johnsburg Central School District
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Lake George School District
|12
|19
|1
|3
|North Warren Central School District
|9
|16
|1
|7
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|35
|95
|5
|11
|Warrensburg Central School District
|5
|23
|1
|2
Washington County
|School District
|Students
Oct. 1
|Students
Oct. 29
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
|Argyle Central School District
|2
|7
|1
|1
|Bolton Central School District
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Cambridge Central School District
|3
|10
|1
|5
|Fort Ann Central School District
|11
|17
|0
|0
|Granville Central School District
|24
|42
|1
|4
|Greenwich Central School District
|13
|17
|1
|2
|Hartford Central School District
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|40
|134
|4
|11
|Salem Central School District
|1
|5
|0
|1
|Whitehall Central School District
|12
|26
|2
|8