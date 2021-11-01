COVID-19 in Capital Region schools, Nov. 1 update

Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School in the Bronx on Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been four weeks since NEWS10 looked at the number of COVID cases in Capital Region schools. Since October 4, the date of NEWS10’s last update, not much has changed with larger school districts seeing more cases.

Even so, districts with the most cases have not been in excess of 200, except for Albany and Schenectady. Some smaller districts have still not reported any cases, as of October 29, according to the state COVID-19 School Report Card.

Here are the five school districts with the most cases total:

Schenectady City School District- 265 Albany City School District- 210 Hudson Falls- 145 Gloversville- 143 Troy- 136

A handful of schools and districts in the Capital Region have switched to remote learning briefly, like the Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in the Albany City School District, which switched to remote from October 20-October 26.

Some districts, like the Watervliet City School District, switched to remote because they did not have enough staff to keep kids in the classroom and not enough substitute teachers. The district reached out to the community asking for certified and non-certified substitutes to help bolster its numbers.

“It ended up being staff that were in the same boat as everyone else where they were finding out their own children were being quarantined so they had to stay home with them,” Watervliet Junior-Senior High School Principal, Ryan Groat told NEWS10. “Everybody is looking for subs. There’s a shortage. So, we just didn’t have enough people to cover our classes.”

The state’s COVID-19 School Report Card website was initially offline at the very beginning of the school year, but was back up on Sept. 27. Below is the total number of cases reported among students, teachers, and staff from the beginning of September through Oct. 29 for each Capital Region county.

Albany County

School District Students Oct. 1 Students Oct. 29 Teachers/staff Oct. 1 Teachers/staff Oct. 29 Albany City School District 65 173 5 37 Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 8 21 2 9 Bethlehem Central School District 6 25 2 6 Cohoes City School District 32 59 6 11 Green Island Union Free School District 3 4 1 4 Guilderland Central School District 26 69 2 14 Menands Union Free School District 2 2 1 1 North Colonie School District 33 76 6 10 Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 14 34 1 5 South Colonie Central School District 35 89 2 10 Voorheesville Central School District 9 17 2 4 Watervliet City School District 17 33 2 6 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Columbia County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Chatham Central School District 3 17 0 2 Germantown Central School District 4 6 0 2 Hudson City School District 12 15 2 5 Ichabod Crane Central School District 39 80 3 7 New Lebanon Central School District 2 3 1 1 Taconic Hills Central School District 12 16 6 11 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Fulton County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Broadalbin Perth School District 24 97 4 13 Gloversville School District 65 121 10 22 Johnstown School District 20 48 5 17 Mayfield School District 14 25 4 6 Northville School District 3 23 1 6 Wheelerville Union Free School District 1 2 0 0 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Greene County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Cairo Durham Central School District 10 23 3 5 Catskill Central School District 6 16 4 7 Coxsackie-Athens School District 11 33 3 8 Greenville Central School District 11 24 2 8 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 2 7 0 0 Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 1 3 1 3 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Montgomery County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Greater Amsterdam Central School District 43 103 3 16 Canajoharie Central School District 24 42 6 10 Fonda Fultonville Central School District 16 30 1 8 Fort Plain Central School District 17 23 0 2 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 6 25 1 4 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Rensselaer County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Averill Park School District 21 74 2 12 Berlin School District 8 24 0 6 Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 13 34 0 4 East Greenbush School District 20 40 3 9 Hoosic Valley School District 19 32 4 6 Hoosick Falls School District 9 10 4 4 Lansingburgh School District 20 63 6 10 North Greenbush School District 0 0 0 0 Rensselaer City School District 8 32 4 9 Schodack School District 6 8 0 0 Troy City School District 55 122 4 14 Wynantskill Union Free School District 2 3 0 2 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Saratoga County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Ballston Spa Central School District 38 65 6 12 Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 26 58 1 10 Corinth Central School District 5 16 0 4 Edinburg Common School 2 6 2 3 Galway Central School District 5 18 9 9 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 6 10 0 3 Mechanicville City School District 20 31 2 4 Saratoga Springs City School District 42 72 4 17 Schuylerville Central School District 4 12 1 1 Shenendehowa Central School District 36 110 3 16 South Glens Falls Central School District 50 89 2 5 Stillwater Central School District 15 27 2 5 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 9 18 2 4 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Schenectady County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Duanesburg School District 2 7 0 2 Mohonasen School District 25 58 0 8 Niskayuna School District 18 50 0 4 Schalmont School District 34 86 3 7 Schenectady City School District 53 216 7 49 Scotia-Glenville School District 11 27 1 4 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Schoharie County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 11 24 1 5 Jefferson Central School District 12 16 3 3 Sharon Springs Central School District 0 0 0 0 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Warren County

School District Students

Oct. 1 Students

Oct. 29 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Oct. 29 Glens Falls Central School District 24 60 2 7 Johnsburg Central School District 0 5 0 0 Lake George School District 12 19 1 3 North Warren Central School District 9 16 1 7 Queensbury Union Free School District 35 95 5 11 Warrensburg Central School District 5 23 1 2 Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

