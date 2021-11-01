COVID-19 in Capital Region schools, Nov. 1 update

Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School in the Bronx on Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been four weeks since NEWS10 looked at the number of COVID cases in Capital Region schools. Since October 4, the date of NEWS10’s last update, not much has changed with larger school districts seeing more cases.

Even so, districts with the most cases have not been in excess of 200, except for Albany and Schenectady. Some smaller districts have still not reported any cases, as of October 29, according to the state COVID-19 School Report Card.

Here are the five school districts with the most cases total:

  1. Schenectady City School District- 265
  2. Albany City School District- 210
  3. Hudson Falls- 145
  4. Gloversville- 143
  5. Troy- 136

A handful of schools and districts in the Capital Region have switched to remote learning briefly, like the Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in the Albany City School District, which switched to remote from October 20-October 26.

Some districts, like the Watervliet City School District, switched to remote because they did not have enough staff to keep kids in the classroom and not enough substitute teachers. The district reached out to the community asking for certified and non-certified substitutes to help bolster its numbers.

“It ended up being staff that were in the same boat as everyone else where they were finding out their own children were being quarantined so they had to stay home with them,” Watervliet Junior-Senior High School Principal, Ryan Groat told NEWS10. “Everybody is looking for subs. There’s a shortage. So, we just didn’t have enough people to cover our classes.”

The state’s COVID-19 School Report Card website was initially offline at the very beginning of the school year, but was back up on Sept. 27. Below is the total number of cases reported among students, teachers, and staff from the beginning of September through Oct. 29 for each Capital Region county.

Albany County

School DistrictStudents Oct. 1Students Oct. 29Teachers/staff Oct. 1Teachers/staff Oct. 29
Albany City School District65173537
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District82129
Bethlehem Central School District62526
Cohoes City School District3259611
Green Island Union Free School District3414
Guilderland Central School District2669214
Menands Union Free School District2211
North Colonie School District3376610
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District143415
South Colonie Central School District3589210
Voorheesville Central School District91724
Watervliet City School District173326
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Columbia County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Chatham Central School District 31702
Germantown Central School District 4602
Hudson City School District 121525
Ichabod Crane Central School District 398037
New Lebanon Central School District 2311
Taconic Hills Central School District1216611
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Fulton County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Broadalbin Perth School District2497413
Gloversville School District651211022
Johnstown School District2048517
Mayfield School District142546
Northville School District32316
Wheelerville Union Free School District1200
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Greene County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Cairo Durham Central School District 102335
Catskill Central School District 61647
Coxsackie-Athens School District113338
Greenville Central School District112428
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District2700
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District1313
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Montgomery County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Greater Amsterdam Central School District43103316
Canajoharie Central School District2442610
Fonda Fultonville Central School District163018
Fort Plain Central School District172302
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District62514
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Rensselaer County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Averill Park School District2174212
Berlin School District82406
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District133404
East Greenbush School District204039
Hoosic Valley School District193246
Hoosick Falls School District91044
Lansingburgh School District2063610
North Greenbush School District0000
Rensselaer City School District83249
Schodack School District6800
Troy City School District 55122414
Wynantskill Union Free School District2302
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Saratoga County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Ballston Spa Central School District3865612
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District2658110
Corinth Central School District51604
Edinburg Common School2623
Galway Central School District51899
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District61003
Mechanicville City School District 203124
Saratoga Springs City School District4272417
Schuylerville Central School District41211
Shenendehowa Central School District36110316
South Glens Falls Central School District508925
Stillwater Central School District152725
Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District91824
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Schenectady County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Duanesburg School District2702
Mohonasen School District255808
Niskayuna School District185004
Schalmont School District348637
Schenectady City School District53216749
Scotia-Glenville School District112714
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Schoharie County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District112415
Jefferson Central School District121633
Sharon Springs Central School District0000
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Warren County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Glens Falls Central School District246027
Johnsburg Central School District0500
Lake George School District121913
North Warren Central School District91617
Queensbury Union Free School District3595511
Warrensburg Central School District52312
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

Washington County

School DistrictStudents
Oct. 1		Students
Oct. 29		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Oct. 29
Argyle Central School District2711
Bolton Central School District0400
Cambridge Central School District31015
Fort Ann Central School District111700
Granville Central School District244214
Greenwich Central School District131712
Hartford Central School District3600
Hudson Falls Central School District40134411
Salem Central School District1501
Whitehall Central School District122628
Source: New York COVID-19 Report Card

