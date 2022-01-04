COVID-19 in Capital Region schools, Jan. 4 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Local school districts have been preparing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. As they prepare to hand out at-home testing kits, the full scope of how COVID and the omicron variant will affect school districts.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, some schools experienced a spike in cases, as some are now. The Albany City School District said they were notified of 102 new cases between Sunday night Jan. 2 and Monday, Jan. 3. Cases were spread throughout schools in the district.
“Health and safety procedures at all district buildings continue to include cleaning and sanitizing. We will continue with these procedures, and will continue to follow all required COVID-19 precautions (wearing masks inside all district buildings, hand hygiene, social distancing of three feet or more in all classrooms, and other precautions),” the district said on its website.
North Colonie Superintendent Joseph Corr told NEWS10 Monday that he thought distributing at-home tests would be helpful and give families peace of mind. Mechanicville City School District Superintendent Bruce Potter told NEWS10 anything that keeps kids in the classroom is worth doing.
The Department of Health (DOH) put out a warning on Christmas Eve, that said kids/teen hospitalizations in New York City and surrounding area had risen significantly. Beginning the week of Dec. 5, there were four times as many reports of kids/teens 18 years old and younger in New York City hospitalized with COVID, according to the DOH.
“We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention, and mitigation strategies,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “Protect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds, and testing.”
Below is school district information as of Tuesday, Jan. 4., according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card.
Albany County
|School District
|Students Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Albany City School District
|313
|440
|97
|166
|Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
|64
|94
|29
|35
|Bethlehem Central School District
|71
|213
|23
|48
|Cohoes City School District
|96
|126
|22
|27
|Green Island Union Free School District
|10
|32
|7
|17
|Guilderland Central School District
|214
|312
|42
|80
|Menands Union Free School District
|10
|16
|2
|5
|North Colonie School District
|227
|360
|40
|90
|Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
|87
|120
|10
|33
|South Colonie Central School District
|211
|336
|39
|80
|Voorheesville Central School District
|55
|92
|10
|21
|Watervliet City School District
|55
|94
|10
|22
Columbia County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Chatham Central School District
|62
|76
|13
|20
|Germantown Central School District
|12
|15
|3
|9
|Hudson City School District
|57
|80
|22
|31
|Ichabod Crane Central School District
|147
|200
|16
|27
|New Lebanon Central School District
|26
|40
|2
|4
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|32
|55
|17
|31
Fulton County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Broadalbin Perth School District
|186
|203
|33
|43
|Gloversville School District
|181
|205
|36
|43
|Johnstown School District
|101
|118
|31
|38
|Mayfield School District
|72
|80
|21
|24
|Northville School District
|47
|53
|13
|13
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|8
|8
|2
|3
Greene County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Cairo Durham Central School District
|67
|101
|19
|29
|Catskill Central School District
|48
|68
|16
|23
|Coxsackie-Athens School District
|56
|85
|18
|26
|Greenville Central School District
|58
|87
|19
|27
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|12
|13
|3
|3
|Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
|14
|15
|5
|9
Montgomery County
|School District
|Students Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Greater Amsterdam Central School District
|155
|174
|34
|44
|Canajoharie Central School District
|53
|54
|11
|12
|Fonda Fultonville Central School District
|92
|121
|17
|25
|Fort Plain Central School District
|38
|42
|6
|9
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
|78
|83
|32
|38
Rensselaer County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Averill Park School District
|185
|238
|33
|56
|Berlin School District
|86
|106
|27
|37
|Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
|69
|75
|11
|23
|East Greenbush School District
|214
|309
|32
|63
|Hoosic Valley School District
|95
|119
|20
|30
|Hoosick Falls School District
|28
|34
|9
|17
|Lansingburgh School District
|78
|79
|13
|21
|North Greenbush School District
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Rensselaer City School District
|65
|69
|17
|128
|Schodack School District
|45
|64
|7
|13
|Troy City School District
|233
|284
|38
|57
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|19
|25
|7
|14
Saratoga County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|215
|368
|39
|75
|Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
|155
|285
|25
|64
|Corinth Central School District
|76
|98
|11
|21
|Edinburg Common School
|10
|12
|5
|8
|Galway Central School District
|29
|46
|12
|15
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|38
|51
|12
|19
|Mechanicville City School District
|59
|75
|11
|21
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|252
|290
|37
|42
|Schuylerville Central School District
|98
|117
|14
|24
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|430
|642
|48
|114
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|250
|275
|45
|49
|Stillwater Central School District
|57
|100
|15
|30
|Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District
|45
|60
|13
|21
Schenectady County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Duanesburg School District
|41
|59
|11
|17
|Mohonasen School District
|154
|213
|13
|31
|Niskayuna School District
|135
|271
|17
|35
|Schalmont School District
|150
|160
|23
|27
|Schenectady City School District
|387
|476
|113
|165
|Scotia-Glenville School District
|111
|176
|15
|25
Schoharie County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|75
|89
|23
|25
|Jefferson Central School District
|16
|16
|3
|3
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|8
|13
|3
|6
Warren County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Glens Falls Central School District
|130
|174
|18
|31
|Johnsburg Central School District
|54
|57
|10
|15
|Lake George School District
|46
|66
|10
|24
|North Warren Central School District
|48
|65
|10
|13
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|260
|343
|29
|45
|Warrensburg Central School District
|52
|71
|10
|14
Washington County
|School District
|Students
Dec. 16
|Students
Jan. 4
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
|Argyle Central School District
|37
|42
|13
|20
|Bolton Central School District
|15
|19
|3
|5
|Cambridge Central School District
|49
|66
|22
|38
|Fort Ann Central School District
|69
|77
|11
|11
|Granville Central School District
|121
|130
|21
|22
|Greenwich Central School District
|50
|77
|15
|28
|Hartford Central School District
|37
|38
|6
|7
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|284
|353
|37
|44
|Salem Central School District
|14
|22
|5
|6
|Whitehall Central School District
|59
|60
|18
|22