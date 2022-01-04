COVID-19 in Capital Region schools, Jan. 4 update

FILE – Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 coronavirus test pop up on Wall Street in New York on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. health officials are endorsing ‘test-to-stay’ policies that will allow close contacts of infected students to remain in classrooms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Dec. 17, decided to more firmly embrace the approach, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when schools switched to test-to-stay. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Local school districts have been preparing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. As they prepare to hand out at-home testing kits, the full scope of how COVID and the omicron variant will affect school districts.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, some schools experienced a spike in cases, as some are now. The Albany City School District said they were notified of 102 new cases between Sunday night Jan. 2 and Monday, Jan. 3. Cases were spread throughout schools in the district.

“Health and safety procedures at all district buildings continue to include cleaning and sanitizing. We will continue with these procedures, and will continue to follow all required COVID-19 precautions (wearing masks inside all district buildings, hand hygiene, social distancing of three feet or more in all classrooms, and other precautions),” the district said on its website.

North Colonie Superintendent Joseph Corr told NEWS10 Monday that he thought distributing at-home tests would be helpful and give families peace of mind. Mechanicville City School District Superintendent Bruce Potter told NEWS10 anything that keeps kids in the classroom is worth doing.

The Department of Health (DOH) put out a warning on Christmas Eve, that said kids/teen hospitalizations in New York City and surrounding area had risen significantly. Beginning the week of Dec. 5, there were four times as many reports of kids/teens 18 years old and younger in New York City hospitalized with COVID, according to the DOH.

“We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention, and mitigation strategies,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “Protect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds, and testing.”

Below is school district information as of Tuesday, Jan. 4., according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card.

Albany County

School DistrictStudents Dec. 16Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff Dec. 16Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Albany City School District31344097166
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District64942935
Bethlehem Central School District712132348
Cohoes City School District961262227
Green Island Union Free School District1032717
Guilderland Central School District2143124280
Menands Union Free School District101625
North Colonie School District2273604090
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District871201033
South Colonie Central School District2113363980
Voorheesville Central School District55921021
Watervliet City School District55941022

Columbia County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Chatham Central School District 62761320
Germantown Central School District 121539
Hudson City School District 57802231
Ichabod Crane Central School District 1472001627
New Lebanon Central School District 264024
Taconic Hills Central School District32551731

Fulton County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Broadalbin Perth School District1862033343
Gloversville School District1812053643
Johnstown School District1011183138
Mayfield School District72802124
Northville School District47531313
Wheelerville Union Free School District8823

Greene County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Cairo Durham Central School District 671011929
Catskill Central School District 48681623
Coxsackie-Athens School District56851826
Greenville Central School District58871927
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District121333
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District141559

Montgomery County

School DistrictStudents Dec. 16Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff Dec. 16Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Greater Amsterdam Central School District1551743444
Canajoharie Central School District53541112
Fonda Fultonville Central School District921211725
Fort Plain Central School District384269
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District78833238

Rensselaer County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Averill Park School District1852383356
Berlin School District861062737
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District69751123
East Greenbush School District2143093263
Hoosic Valley School District951192030
Hoosick Falls School District2834917
Lansingburgh School District78791321
North Greenbush School District2300
Rensselaer City School District656917128
Schodack School District4564713
Troy City School District 2332843857
Wynantskill Union Free School District1925714

Saratoga County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Ballston Spa Central School District2153683975
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District1552852564
Corinth Central School District76981121
Edinburg Common School101258
Galway Central School District29461215
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District38511219
Mechanicville City School District 59751121
Saratoga Springs City School District2522903742
Schuylerville Central School District981171424
Shenendehowa Central School District43064248114
South Glens Falls Central School District2502754549
Stillwater Central School District571001530
Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District45601321

Schenectady County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Duanesburg School District41591117
Mohonasen School District1542131331
Niskayuna School District1352711735
Schalmont School District1501602327
Schenectady City School District387476113165
Scotia-Glenville School District1111761525

Schoharie County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District75892325
Jefferson Central School District161633
Sharon Springs Central School District81336

Warren County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Glens Falls Central School District1301741831
Johnsburg Central School District54571015
Lake George School District46661024
North Warren Central School District48651013
Queensbury Union Free School District2603432945
Warrensburg Central School District52711014

Washington County

School DistrictStudents
Dec. 16		Students
Jan. 4		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Jan. 4
Argyle Central School District37421320
Bolton Central School District151935
Cambridge Central School District49662238
Fort Ann Central School District69771111
Granville Central School District1211302122
Greenwich Central School District50771528
Hartford Central School District373867
Hudson Falls Central School District2843533744
Salem Central School District142256
Whitehall Central School District59601822

