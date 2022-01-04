COVID-19 in Capital Region schools, Jan. 4 update

FILE – Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 coronavirus test pop up on Wall Street in New York on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. health officials are endorsing ‘test-to-stay’ policies that will allow close contacts of infected students to remain in classrooms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Dec. 17, decided to more firmly embrace the approach, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when schools switched to test-to-stay. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Local school districts have been preparing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. As they prepare to hand out at-home testing kits, the full scope of how COVID and the omicron variant will affect school districts.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, some schools experienced a spike in cases, as some are now. The Albany City School District said they were notified of 102 new cases between Sunday night Jan. 2 and Monday, Jan. 3. Cases were spread throughout schools in the district.

“Health and safety procedures at all district buildings continue to include cleaning and sanitizing. We will continue with these procedures, and will continue to follow all required COVID-19 precautions (wearing masks inside all district buildings, hand hygiene, social distancing of three feet or more in all classrooms, and other precautions),” the district said on its website.

North Colonie Superintendent Joseph Corr told NEWS10 Monday that he thought distributing at-home tests would be helpful and give families peace of mind. Mechanicville City School District Superintendent Bruce Potter told NEWS10 anything that keeps kids in the classroom is worth doing.

The Department of Health (DOH) put out a warning on Christmas Eve, that said kids/teen hospitalizations in New York City and surrounding area had risen significantly. Beginning the week of Dec. 5, there were four times as many reports of kids/teens 18 years old and younger in New York City hospitalized with COVID, according to the DOH.

“We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention, and mitigation strategies,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “Protect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds, and testing.”

Below is school district information as of Tuesday, Jan. 4., according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card.

Albany County

School District Students Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Albany City School District 313 440 97 166 Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 64 94 29 35 Bethlehem Central School District 71 213 23 48 Cohoes City School District 96 126 22 27 Green Island Union Free School District 10 32 7 17 Guilderland Central School District 214 312 42 80 Menands Union Free School District 10 16 2 5 North Colonie School District 227 360 40 90 Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 87 120 10 33 South Colonie Central School District 211 336 39 80 Voorheesville Central School District 55 92 10 21 Watervliet City School District 55 94 10 22

Columbia County

School District Students

Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Chatham Central School District 62 76 13 20 Germantown Central School District 12 15 3 9 Hudson City School District 57 80 22 31 Ichabod Crane Central School District 147 200 16 27 New Lebanon Central School District 26 40 2 4 Taconic Hills Central School District 32 55 17 31

Fulton County

School District Students

Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Broadalbin Perth School District 186 203 33 43 Gloversville School District 181 205 36 43 Johnstown School District 101 118 31 38 Mayfield School District 72 80 21 24 Northville School District 47 53 13 13 Wheelerville Union Free School District 8 8 2 3

Greene County

School District Students

Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Cairo Durham Central School District 67 101 19 29 Catskill Central School District 48 68 16 23 Coxsackie-Athens School District 56 85 18 26 Greenville Central School District 58 87 19 27 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 12 13 3 3 Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 14 15 5 9

Montgomery County

School District Students Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Greater Amsterdam Central School District 155 174 34 44 Canajoharie Central School District 53 54 11 12 Fonda Fultonville Central School District 92 121 17 25 Fort Plain Central School District 38 42 6 9 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 78 83 32 38

Rensselaer County

School District Students

Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Averill Park School District 185 238 33 56 Berlin School District 86 106 27 37 Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 69 75 11 23 East Greenbush School District 214 309 32 63 Hoosic Valley School District 95 119 20 30 Hoosick Falls School District 28 34 9 17 Lansingburgh School District 78 79 13 21 North Greenbush School District 2 3 0 0 Rensselaer City School District 65 69 17 128 Schodack School District 45 64 7 13 Troy City School District 233 284 38 57 Wynantskill Union Free School District 19 25 7 14

Saratoga County

School District Students

Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Ballston Spa Central School District 215 368 39 75 Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 155 285 25 64 Corinth Central School District 76 98 11 21 Edinburg Common School 10 12 5 8 Galway Central School District 29 46 12 15 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 38 51 12 19 Mechanicville City School District 59 75 11 21 Saratoga Springs City School District 252 290 37 42 Schuylerville Central School District 98 117 14 24 Shenendehowa Central School District 430 642 48 114 South Glens Falls Central School District 250 275 45 49 Stillwater Central School District 57 100 15 30 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 45 60 13 21

Schenectady County

School District Students

Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Duanesburg School District 41 59 11 17 Mohonasen School District 154 213 13 31 Niskayuna School District 135 271 17 35 Schalmont School District 150 160 23 27 Schenectady City School District 387 476 113 165 Scotia-Glenville School District 111 176 15 25

Schoharie County

School District Students

Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 75 89 23 25 Jefferson Central School District 16 16 3 3 Sharon Springs Central School District 8 13 3 6

Warren County

School District Students

Dec. 16 Students

Jan. 4 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Jan. 4 Glens Falls Central School District 130 174 18 31 Johnsburg Central School District 54 57 10 15 Lake George School District 46 66 10 24 North Warren Central School District 48 65 10 13 Queensbury Union Free School District 260 343 29 45 Warrensburg Central School District 52 71 10 14

