COVID-19 impacts Habitat for Humanity operations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Spring is one of the busiest times for Habitat for Humanity, but like most organizations, they too have been impacted by the pandemic.

Locations like Central Berkshire have temporarily closed their ReStore and put volunteering on pause. Although staffed construction workers can still work, other staff members are working from home.

“Home-buyer services, community resource connections, all of that is still being done. We would like to say that our offices may be closed, but our hearts and hands are still open,” said Carolyn Valli, CEO of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity locations throughout New York state are also dealing with the same restrictions.

