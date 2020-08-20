LATHAM N.Y. (NEWS10)–Scott Rajeski President and CEO of Latham Pool Products said that the industry has seen an increase since the economy began its recovery. With COVID-19 and the eight-week pause that increase has turned into a boom. He feels that homeowners want to invest in their backyards since they are stuck at home now and not taking trips.

One component Latham Pool Products makes at their latham location are the stair inserts for the pool.

Concord Pool and Spas is able to install a fiberglass pool in just one day, with demand and an 8-week delay at the start of the pandemic they got behind by 42 orders.

This boom and the growth in the industry has Latham Pool Products hiring. Across the company, they need 200 new employees, mostly manufacturing jobs, with 150 jobs in the capital region.

John Foshee Owner of Concord Pools and Spas said they were delays installing 42 pools. Now he said there has been an influx of orders. The delayed 42 orders and all the new orders have him hiring new crews to catch up as well.

The more crews he has working the more pools they can install in a month and that has Foshee catching up.

Latham Pool Products was founded in 1956 and has 25 locations across the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Rajeski, said he did the math one time and figured out one in four pools is a Latham pool.

