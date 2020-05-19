Video Updates from Officials

‘COVID-19 fee’: Nationwide, some establishments add coronavirus surcharges to bills

by: Alexa Mae Asperin (KRON) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As states begin to loosen or lift coronavirus restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic, economies continue to struggle and food costs are skyrocketing to their highest in 46 years.

That’s why some restaurants and salons across the U.S. are reportedly adding a coronavirus “surcharge” on bills, as many establishments continue to try and make ends meet.

It started with a $2.19 coronavirus “surcharge” that was spotted tacked on a receipt at a restaurant in Missouri, sparking backlash earlier this month.

“Scuse me … what? A covid surcharge…?” one user tweeted, alongside a receipt from the Kiko Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge that included a “COVID 19 Surcharge.”

Kiko’s Steakhouse posted a message on Facebook defending the charge and stressing it would only be temporary.

In San Diego, a Mexican restaurant announced it was charging $1 extra for carne asada due to a meat shortage, KFMB reports, and in Michigan, a burger spot added an extra dollar to each meal due to all the customers they’ve lost, according to WZTV.

Covid carne asada surcharge: $1.

But it’s not just restaurants adding this “COVID-19 fee.”

A dentist’s office in Jacksonville, Florida reportedly started charging a $10 per appointment fee for personal protective equipment.

A similar charge was reported in Texas, where KTRK in Houston reports some hair salons have started adding a $3 sanitation charge.

