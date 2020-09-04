COVID-19 exposure advisory after SAT exam at Columbia High school

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials have released a COVID-19 exposure advisory after an SAT exam at Columbia High School on August 29. This after a case involving a Columbia High student was confirmed to the Health Department on Friday afternoon.

Students from throughout the region took the exam on Saturday at Columbia, with as many as 300 participating in the SAT exam. Recommended health and safety procedures were in place during the SAT exam, including mandatory face covering, temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, sign in sheets and a seating chart for all attendees. Students wore masks during the test, and social distancing was followed.

Based on the review of the seating chart for the exam, students who took the exam on Saturday seated on the stage of the auditorium should monitor for symptoms. Those who become symptomatic, are advised to be tested immediately.

The same student with the confirmed case on Friday also participated in an informal soccer practice at the Phillips Road soccer fields on Friday, August 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who participated in that practice during those times is also advised to monitor for symptoms.

Those with questions are advised to call the county Health Department at 518-270-2655.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES