COVID-19 concerns at Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Some nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Columbia County have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since the holidays. According to Columbia County Department of Health Director Jack Mabb, one that stands out the most is Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. As of Monday, February 1, 83 residents and 39 staff members have tested positive.

State Senator Daphne Jordan, on January 22, sent a letter expressing her concerns to Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker urging the State to immediately intervene at the Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Senator Jordan wants immediate action by the state for the safety and well being of the residents at the rehabilitation center and to:

1. Conduct an immediate unannounced on-site inspection to officially document unsafe conditions for facility residents and an inadequate staffing ratio;

2. Immediately provide additional support staff as the facility cannot properly serve or protect its residents;

3. Provide any necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and additional COVID-19 testing that the facility may require.

We reached out to Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and have not heard back as of this posting.