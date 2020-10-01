COVID-19 case confirmed at Warrensburg Elementary School

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An individual at Warrensburg Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s Superintendent has confirmed. Following an investigation, the Warren County Department of Health has deemed the risk of exposure is minimal.

There is no word on if the positive case was a student or a staff member, but the individual was last in the building on Monday, September 28.

As an extra precaution, the school district has asked parents to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19.

The district says it has been following all of the proper protocols including temperature checks, health screenings, physical distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing.

Warren County schools confirmed a number of positive coronavirus cases in September, including two at Queensbury Elementary.

