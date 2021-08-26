Court tells Rensselaer BOE it has until Sept. 3 to chose new early voting sites

Dozens protested outside the Rensselaer County Board of Elections over their early voting plan for the upcoming primaries.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James has won another lawsuit against the Rensselaer County Board of Elections (BOE). The courts have ordered the BOE to choose early voting sites that provide equal access to early voting poll sites by September, 3.

James filed the lawsuit after the BOE refused to change early voting poll sites, despite input from multiple organizations and the AG’s office that the sites chosen restricted voting access for Troy voters.

“Today’s decision is a critical step to ensure fair access to the polls for all eligible New Yorkers,” said James. “While places like Georgia and Texas continue to make it harder for communities of color to vote, New York must continue to safeguard the right to vote throughout the state. I will always fight against any attempt to infringe on this most basic democratic right.”

“The NAACP Troy Branch is pleased with this decision,” said President NAACP Troy Branch, Renée Powell. “The voters of the community are going to be better served because of this decision. This is a step in the right direction to end voter suppression, and we thank Attorney General James for her work on this issue.”

On June, 7 the Rensselaer County Supreme Court told the BOE its decision not to put a polling site in a central location within the city was invalid and that it had to select a polling site centrally located by June 9.