Court documents released related to the Schoharie limo crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office released a number of documents related to last year’s fatal limo crash.

A judge ruled this week that Matthew Peluso will serve as Special Counsel to assist Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery with discovery and motions in the trial.

A judge also ruled that an extension to file an omnibus motion has been extended to September 5, 2019. This decision will not change the start date for trial which is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2020.

Prestige Limo Operator Nauman Hussain pleaded not guilty in April to a 40 count indictment in relation to the limo crash last year that left 20 dead.

According to court documents released Friday, the DNA profile from the swab collected from the white paper with red writing on the driver side door pocket matched the profile from Nauman Hussain.

Hussain’s lawyer Lee Kindlon has also requested access to the brake fluid examination report or a sample of the fluid itself.

Kindlon is also requesting any statements Hussain made to police during the time he’s alleged to have engaged in any illegal activity.