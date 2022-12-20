RENSSELAER CO., N.Y. (News10)-News10 has obtained a copy of the 39-count indictment charging a Rotterdam man with Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, Rape in the First Degree and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, all felonies.

The indictment reads that Travis Anderson is accused of restraining a woman and kidnapping her on September 14th from a location in the town of Pittstown, to an intersection in Schaghticoke. Both communities are in Rensselaer County.

It is unclear if the female victim is the same woman Anderson is accused of raping at the Hilton on Hoosick Street in Troy several days later. Altogether, Anderson is accused of rape and criminal sexual act 37 times between September 22nd through October 9th.

Police tell News10 the 38-year-old was arrested at his Rotterdam residence on December 12th following a month-long investigation which began when they say a victim came forward.

Anderson was arraigned on the above charges. An official with the Rensselaer County Jail tells News10 that Anderson made bail and was released the same day he was arrested.