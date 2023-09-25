SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady city council voted against lowering the speed limit in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The couple that’s been advocating to reduce the speed limit near their home wants it done because they’re tired of property damage that they say was caused by speeding.

Tracey Collins and his wife Holli spent six months asking city council to reduce the speed limit from 30 MPH to 25 MPH.

“We don’t sleep at night. We hear the engines revving up. We hear the people laying on their horns. The stress and anxiety that goes through you just thinking is someone else going to hit your home again?” said Collins.

He said they feel like sitting ducks. The last time a car crashed on their property was on March 16. Collins said it was the most damaging accident yet. Car parts hit their gas meter and National Grid told them it could’ve set their home on fire and been fatal.

“It woke us up out of a sound sleep. The whole house shook so badly,” Collins said.

They ramped up their advocacy after the last accident, taking the issue to a city council meeting in April. A traffic study was done on Kings Road but last Monday the city council engineers did not recommend lowering the speed limit, saying it could have the opposite effect. City council voted against reducing the speed limit.

The couple has shelled out thousands of dollars. Over $10,000 they said. They’ve spent money on boulders, signs and replacing their damaged property.

They were disappointed the city council voted against lowering the speed limit. Councilwoman Doreen Ditoro visited the home because the issue hits close to home for her.

“Just very concerned, I’ve had automobiles run into my business downtown, I’ve had different speeding events that have happened down here on union street by my business and a lot of speeding on my street. I wanted to physically see what was going on there,” Ditoro said.

She said the city has not decided what route to follow for the couple just yet but plans to install a sidewalk are already underway.

But Collins wants the city’s help installing a guard rail. He said they’ve been told it’s not feasible because if someone hits it the city would have to replace it.

“Well, we are out quite a bit of money ourselves, so why should we have to keep taking money out of our pockets when the city will not control this issue?” said Collins.

Alternative solutions include more trees and greenery to narrow the field of view, which some believe will urge people to slow down naturally. There’s also been talk of redrawing lines so there are no visual barriers, as well as installing a permanent speed detection system.

“It’s very frustrating that we just can’t get the cooperation from the city. We are at the point where we feel that the city doesn’t think our safety is that important,” said Collins. “I just hope and pray they have a heart to protect the people of this neighborhood.”