CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the summer heats up, first responders are reminding people to exercise water safety. This warning came after several water rescue efforts happened this past week.

On Friday, Saratoga County Sheriffs held a press conference to address the latest incident which took place on the Hudson River.

It was a chaotic day for the Murcia family. Around 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday, two of the five family members were rescued from the water.

Mom Patricia Murcia was fighting back tears at the Friday press conference and called the sheriffs who rescued her and her husband heroes.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We really appreciate what you did for us,” Patricia said.

The Murcia family, from Long Island, traveled to Corinth for a relaxing day on the river but the situation quickly turned into panic.

Patricia and her husband Enrique were on a paddle boat while their three boys were paddle boarding on the Hudson, when they noticed one son was paddling and not moving.

The concerned parents rowed out to him and held onto him by his oar, but from there – they say – it all happened so fast.

“No matter how fast we paddled, no matter what we did, the current was just that strong. And we did not realize how strong,” Patricia said.

Their son was able to jump off his paddle board and swim to shore but the parents say their boat began filling with water. Patricia says she panicked and jumped out of the boat.

Enrique was wearing a life jacket and she was not. He immediately followed her, knowing she’s not a strong swimmer.

The couple floated down the river and tried holding on to a safety cable and buoys. One of their sons was circling by them on a jet ski, keeping them in his sight.

That’s when off-duty Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Pasquale “Rocky” Girard, who was on his way to dinner with his wife, noticed the young boy near the restricted area.

He approached the boy from the Irving Densmore bridge to warn him to get away from the safety cable and that’s when he noticed the couple in distress and sprang into action.

Saratoga County Deputy Nikk Milligan was the responding officer on the scene and quickly took off his belt, and anything else that could weigh him down, to join Girard in the water rescue.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Pasquale “Rocky” Girard, left, and Saratoga County Deputy Nikk Milligan, right, address the media at a press conference on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the same location where the water rescue occurred.

Patricia says she grew tired and couldn’t hold on any longer. Her oldest son Christian said he could tell his younger siblings were frightened as their parents floated down the river, past the safety cable and approaching a dam.

“I was nervous but I just felt like, in the moment, I couldn’t be nervous so I just tried to stay calm and handle the situation,” Christian said.

Milligan says it’s important to always wear a life vest and to watch your children closely while in the water.

He didn’t hesitate to leap into action, despite how dangerous the situation was.

“It’s one of those things where you have so much adrenaline when everything’s going on that you don’t even think nothing of it,” Milligan said.

First responders stressed the importance of researching the body of water you plan to visit and staying diligent while out there, especially on rivers after heavy rainfall when currents are stronger than usual.

Patricia said the water looked calm from the shore but once the incident was over and they looked back at videos they took while on the river they could see how quickly the current was moving.

The center of a river tends to flow the fastest unless it is a meandering river, in which case the inner bend is where the water flows the fastest.

Milligan says the situation could’ve ended tragically but it didn’t since at least one person was wearing a life jacket.

“I’m so glad the department has recognized them because what they did was to allow my husband and myself to spend more time with our children who mean the world to us,” Patricia said.

She plans on completing swimming lessons this summer and will never go out without a life vest again.