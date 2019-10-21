Couple creates calendar to benefit disabled jockeys

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dimitri Khazin has lived in Saratoga Springs for the past 25 years.

During a trip to San Diego with his girlfriend, Gabrielle Julia Benot, they were inspired to make a difference. With so many causes they wanted to help, they landed on one to help his friends in the city he loves and calls home.

The two joined forces to create a calendar of equine art to benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund. All the artwork done by Gabrielle, an artist whose work can be seen at popular Saratoga hot spots like the Adelphi Hotel.

According to their website, “The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides financial assistance to 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. Since its founding in 2006, the fund has disbursed nearly $9 million dollars to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have sustained paralysis or brain injuries. “

The calendar will make its debut at the Breeders’ Cup in early November. It will also be available online and locally at Impressions of Saratoga.

It will retail for $29.99 and 100% of the proceeds will go to the PDJF.