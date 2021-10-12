Couple arrested for the second time in a month, found with 450 bags of heroin

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested for the second time within a month after executing a search warrant. Jacen E. Blair, 43, and Rebecca L. Gorman, 30, were arrested on October 8 in Hoosick.

Investigators found about 450 bags of heroin, which also tested positive for fentanyl, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and money in the apartment.

Items found in residence by police

Both were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (class B felony).

Blair and Gorman were previously arrested in September after police found about 800 bags of heroin, over 50 grams of crack cocaine, a large amount of money and drug paraphernalia during a search warrant of the residence.

Both Blair and Gorman, due to the fact both have pending felony charges, were arraigned in the Village of Hoosick Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail on $100,000 cash/secured bond.