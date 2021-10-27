County Road 31, Town of Moreau closed to traffic

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closures_391234

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County Commissioner of Public Works, a section of County Road 31 (Fortsville Road) is closed, in the Town of Moreau. The road will be closed until Tuesday, November 30, allowing only local traffic to access the road.

Officials say a detour will be maintained during the closure of the section of road that crosses the North Branch of Snook Kill, between Hatchery Road and Clark Road. Crews will be replacing a culvert.

