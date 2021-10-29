County offers new way to keep students in class

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schools across the Capital Region are struggling to keep students in the classroom especially when they test positive for COVID-19.

Saratoga County is taking a look at new pilot program to keep students safe and in school.

Saratoga County officials announced on Friday a first-in-the-state-pilot program called “Test to Stay”.

It is a test-based protocol for k-12 students who have been exposed to COVID-19 in school or on a school bus. It allows them to attend classes rather than quarantine at home. Students will be tested daily before they head to class.

It is a pilot program in the South Glens Falls Central School District, but the hope is to expand it to all Saratoga County schools soon.

“This forward-thinking pilot will allow our students to stay in school and give us the ability to ensure they are healthy daily,” said South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr.

The pilot phase of the TTS protocol is scheduled to last several weeks. Upon conclusion, the evaluation team will review the effectiveness, feasibility, and scalability of the protocol.