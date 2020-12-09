County leaders encourage checking in on friends and family

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County leadership reminded residents to participate in the “Taking 5 for NY” campaign. The campaign originally started in the spring of 2020.

The take five campaign simply encourages residents to take five minutes out of a day to call a friend, loved one, or acquaintance.

Several local officials commented on the importance in participating in the campaign.

“We understand that with social distancing in full force, people may be feeling lonely, especially our senior population. Taking five minutes can make a huge difference during this difficult time.”

County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort

“Our daily lives have been disrupted, causing stress and anxiety for many. Please consider taking five minutes to give someone you know a call, it might be a mood booster for you as well.”

County Public and Mental Health Director Sara Boerenko

