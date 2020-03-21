County Executive McCoy confirms 89 positive COVID-19 cases in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are now 89 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County according to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. There are now 386 people under mandatory quarantine and 571 people under precautionary quarantine.

County Executive McCoy announced that the Albany County Department of Health was able to hand out N95 masks that are critically needed:

“I am happy to say that because Albany County had prepared in advance that we were able to distribute five thousand N95 masks to our EMS personnel across the county as well as to St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany Medical Center,” said County Executive McCoy. “We continue to applaud Governor Cuomo for telling the federal government that these masks, gowns, Clorox wipes, and test kits remain in short supply and we need more.”

A new Mental Health Support Line is available and operational from seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (518)-269-6634. Anyone experiencing a psychiatric emergency should still call the Albany County Mobile Crisis Team at (518)-549-6500.

If children and families want to send a message or pictures to residents at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility who can’t see visitors now, e-cards can be sent to AlbanyCountyKidsCare@albanycountyny.gov.

For all COVID-19 questions and concerns, residents are encouraged to use United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline as well as the State Department of Health’s hot line at (888)-364-3065.

If you would like to volunteer for the Albany County Medical Reserve Corps to help the response to COVID-19, visit the website here. For additional help, call the Department of Health’s MRC Coordinator at (518) 447-4610:

LATEST STORIES: