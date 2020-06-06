County Comptroller backs Buffalo Police Officers

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

Erie County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Erie County’s comptroller has released a statement backing Buffalo’s police officers and criticizing politicians.

Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says he stands “strong” behind the Buffalo police officers and all law enforcement, while calling for strong leadership and labeling politicians as “weak” and “cowardly.”

Two Buffalo officers were suspended without pay and charged with second degree assault earlier, after footage emerged of them pushing a 75-year-old demonstrator to the ground.

The officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, have pleaded not guilty and are due to appear at a felony hearing on July 20.

In response to the charges, 57 members of the police force’s emergency response team resigned in protest.

County Comptroller Mychajliw’s full statement is below:

In times like these, we need level headed, strong leaders who believe in the rule of law. I stand strong behind these Buffalo Police officers and all members of law enforcement. Cops are under attack from agitating, extremist radicals that crave anarchy and chaos. Enough is enough. It’s time for us to take back our neighborhoods. It’s time to take back our way of life and our great nation. Law abiding taxpayers are afraid. Our children are scared. This lawlessness must end. We can no longer sit back and let rioters attack police and destroy businesses. This must end. Now. I refuse to backdown. I refuse to let the shining city on a hill that brought my immigrant parents across an ocean come under attack from within. Weak, cowardly politicians that stay quiet when radicals pursue political prosecutions of the police trying to protect us should be ashamed and need to get out of the way. To all police officers: we stand with you. We have your back. Stefan Mychajliw

Erie County Comptroller

LATEST STORIES