Schenectady County buying property to boost SUNY Schenectady’s footprint

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Schenectady County Legislature approved a series of decisions to boost SUNY Schenectady’s footprint, including buying a one-acre site. The county will hold the title to the 22 South Ferry Street property in trust for SUNY Schenectady.

The County Legislature approved the plan Tuesday night. The sale price is $1 million. The college will be on the hook for matching half of the funds.

The County also has the option to buy seven other adjacent properties, to hold in trust for SUNY Schenectady. The school holds many offerings in the area already, including craft brewing classes, a new confectionary lab, and a workforce training center.

“The County is pleased to acquire properties that will allow SUNY Schenectady to continue

expanding its footprint and class offerings in the lower State Street area of downtown,” Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature Anthony Jasenski said.

As part of the approved property purchased, the County will additionally accept the assignment of an option agreement to purchase seven properties adjacent to 222 South Ferry Street, which will also be held in trust for use by SUNY Schenectady.

“Boosting this part of downtown also creates a better image for the College and the community, making SUNY Schenectady a destination for students now and into the future,” said Jasenki.

SUNY Schenectady and Schenectady Metroplex are currently exploring the use of an 8,000 square foot former gym space at 13 State Street, a former YMCA that was renovated into senior housing.

“SUNY Schenectady is pleased to work with the County to continue our efforts to connect with the community that neighbors the College by growing our base of programs and services in this area,” Dr. Steady Moono, President of SUNY Schenectady said.