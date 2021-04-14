County and school districts working to get students vaccinated

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North and South Colonie School Districts are collaborating with the Albany County Health Department and Colonie EMS to get their students vaccinated.

“We are north and south united together in the town of Colonie to provide the very best experience for all our students,” said North Colonie Superintendent Joseph Corr.

Corr began getting the ball rolling for own his students after he heard about a previous vaccine POD for high school students in partnership with the county.

“If you have an individual who tests positive on a school bus that could take out 25 students right with that one positive [case], plus a bus driver,” Corr said.

With vaccine eligibility expanding to people 16 and older, close to 2,000 students between both school districts qualify for the vaccine. Getting vaccinated can not only prevent absences for students caused by quarantine, but it also allows students to not miss out on graduation and prom.

“It would certainly go a long way in helping our students participate in those end-of-the-year events,” said South Colonie Superintendent Dr. David Perry said.

Perry said his whole football team recently had to quarantine after they came into contact with a player who tested positive for COVID-19 at a recent game.

“We could not do it solely with our own staff. So working with Colonie EMS, the Albany County Department of Health, in this collaborative will certainly go a long way to make our community safer,” Perry said.

The POD, which will happen on Saturday, will split 400 doses between both schools. Both superintendents hope for a future clinics.

Corr said he also wants to target students who may be overlooked. This includes students who do not have access to transportation and students who have parents where English is a second language.