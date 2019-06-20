Country Time wants to legalize all lemonade stands

WHEELING, W.Va. (CNN Newsource) – Just weeks ago lemonade stands were legalized in Colorado and Texas. Lemonade mix company ‘Country Time’ wants to take that a step further and do the same thing nationwide.

Country Time says only 14 states currently allow unpermitted lemonade stands — a common way for kids to make money in the summer.

In West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky it is still illegal to have a lemonade stand without a permit. Without a permit, they can be fined and shut down

countrytimelegalade.com

The company helps cover any fees they may get for not having a permit but now they’re also encouraging political activism.

Its website has been updated to show lemonade entrepreneurs exactly where they’re allowed to legally sell.

They’re also encouraging kids and parents to reach out to state representatives — and even offering downloadable yard signs to rally for the cause. They have created a website for assistance.