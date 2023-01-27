GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A catalog of country music returns to Glens Falls in 2023, one soulful guitar at a time. The Kevin Richards Country Concerts Close Up series is coming back to the Charles R. Wood Theater starting this weekend, after a successful first season in 2022.

The concert series is organized by radio personality Kevin Richards, known locally as an on-air personality on the stations 100.9 “The Cat” and 107.1 “Big Country.” Season 2 of the country concert series runs from winter to summer, with six featured acts ranging from classic performers to a Cher tribute show. The Country Concerts Close Up series includes:

• Billy Gilman – Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. with special guest artist Bravely

• Larry Gatlin – Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. with special guest artist Whiskey River

• Thirsty Burlington in “Cher Live!” – Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. with special guest comedian Shawn Gillie

• Suzy Boggus – Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. with special guest artist Ryan Clark

• Michael Twitty in “Memories of Conway Twitty” – Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day), at 3 p.m. with special guest artist Marty Wendell

• Randy Travis ft. Martin & Kelly – Saturday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m., with special guest artists Mary Travis, Richie Phillips and Mark Pierre

Tickets can be found through the Charles R. Wood Theater online, or through Kevin Richards’ website. The Wood Theater is located at 207 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls. The theater’s other upcoming events including screenings from the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, and a production of Forbidden Broadway by Glens Falls Community Theatre.