Counties see progress in vaccination efforts

HAMILTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 51.8% of Hamilton County’s population has already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The logistics, the math of it weighed in our favor because when you look at the way eligibility opened up, it really was a matter of Hamilton County has the oldest population in the state,” says Bill Farber Chairman Hamilton County Board of Supervisors.

Hamilton County is the smallest populated county in New York State. The county usually receives 400 vaccine doses a week from the state. Even with a small allocation each week, it comes down to the population and number of people who are eligible for the vaccine. The county makes up a little under 5,000 residents and majority of the population is 65 and older.

“When you think about the dynamics around the size of our communities — so per community, we have the same number of volunteers, volunteer firemen, volunteer ambulance as larger communities, so as a percentage of the population that’s higher so that gives us the ability to get in and vaccinate other people,” says Farber.

Hamilton County is considered the North Country. Warren County leads the highest percentage of residents vaccinated in the Capital Region, the county has a little over 30% vaccinated. Between the vaccine distribution at the pharmacies, county clinics and the hospitals, soon residents will be able to get their vaccine at Gurney Lane in Queensbury. This is one of the newest state run vaccine sites.

“We will have a mass vaccination site here that would really help when we get to these big general public phases of this to get to everybody and make sure the option is there for everyone,” says Don Lehman, Director of Public Affairs for Warren County.

“This is about us as a region, as part of the whole state in getting everyone vaccinated — that’s the way we get back to normal,” says Farber.