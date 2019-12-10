Counties keep watch as snow melts, cold coming back

(NEWS10) – Monday and Tuesday, temperatures warmed up into the 40s, with enough rainfall to melt most of the snow that made roads hazardous through parts of last week.

On Tuesday, forecasts for the evening and into Wednesday showed things freezing back up again, starting with a predicted nighttime dip into the 20s.

Snow melt brings with it the potential for flooding on city streets and area water bodies alike, but Washington County Highway General Supervisor Jim Hogan said there isn’t much concern this early in the season.

“Currently we’re just patrolling,” said Hogan, who said Mettawee River was one “troubled spot” his department was keeping an eye on.

As for the potential for significant ice on roads in days to come, Hogan said the level of frost in the ground is as important to keep in mind as the amount of snow above ground.

“(Freezing) is usually more of an issue later in the winter when the frost is deeper, up to four feet under the ground,” Hogan said.

Currently there’s only a foot of estimated ground frost. Further into the winter, when it has been colder for longer, will be a different story.

Director of Public Safety Jay Wilson said Rensselaer County said he hadn’t seen any flooding issues as of around 12:30 Tuesday, but that his department was prepared in case things took a turn. He also said the rain’s impact on snow piles has been a real help to his department.

“We see parking lots where they pile (snow) in the corner, which impacts visibility for drivers pulling in,” Wilson said.

Warren and Saratoga County officials could not be reached Tuesday.