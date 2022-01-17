Counterfeit money used at Fulton County businesses

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Complaints have recently been made to Fulton County law enforcement agencies regarding the passing of counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses. The money looks real at first glance, if not paying close attention to small details.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday pictures of both the front and back of the counterfeit cash, which is quite convincing in appearance. Note the inclusion of “For Motion Picture Use Only” imprinted on the bills:



Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook)

Other indicators of the counterfeit money include the term “This is not a legal tender” in the upper lefthand corner, and the imprinting of “In copy bill we trust” on each bill’s backside.

If you receive this money, or see anyone using it, the Sheriff’s Office requests you contact them immediately at (518) 736-2100.