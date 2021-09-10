Couch Potato 0.5K fundraiser this Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural 0.5K Couch Potato Run will be held September 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga Springs. The run and fundraiser was put together by Shelters of Saratoga, Habitat for Humanity and Pitney Meadows Community Farm.

The event will feature food, educational opportunities, and other activities. Funds raised will support a collaborative effort to alleviate the struggles felt by those experiencing housing and food insecurity in the Saratoga area.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids or pets. Registration includes:

Race entry

Awards for best costume, best dressed pet, most creative finish

Field day activities

Live music from Ragged Company

Craft beer samples from Northway Brewer

The event also features “pay what you can” lunch options from The Bread Basket Bakery, where 100% of sales donated to fight housing and food insecurity. Flavored shaved ice is also available for purchase from Left Field.

Tickets are available for purchase at the event or on the Shelters of Saratoga website.