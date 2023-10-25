ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last two years, students have been getting hands-on experience in the field of cosmetology in a full-functioning salon at Albany High School. Every Thursday, the aspiring beauticians swap mannequins for clients, offering free beauty services to Albany residents ages 55 and up.

According to Ms. Love, all services are under the direction of teachers, and providing the services to members of their community helps students earn the number of hours they need to qualify for licensure.

“We have some people who can’t afford their nails, their lashes, their hair done and then we also win and they win cause we get to practice on them and they get free stuff,” said one student.

Ms. Love adding, “What I love most are the connections, the relationships, the sisterhood, that are built in this classroom.”

If you’re an Albany resident, 55 and up, and interested in the free beauty services offered on Thursday, appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or a consultation, call (518) 475-6393 or email LaQuita Love at llove@albany.k12.ny.us.