Corrections Officers help save life at Albany County Jail

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Monday that corrections officers helped save a man’s life over the weekend. He said that an inmate tried to take his own life at the jail and was saved by quick-acting officers.

Apple says that an inmate used a sharp object to cut their arm, officers noticed the man bleeding on the floor and rushed in and started life-saving measures. Officers began CPR and applied tunicates to the inmate’s arm to stop the bleeding.

EMS arrived on the scene and continued life-saving measures. The inmate was transported to Albany Medical Center. Apple says thanks to corrections officers the inmate was brought back to life and is in stable condition.

