Correctional, parole officers now allowed to wear masks

NEW YORK (WETM) – Corrections and parole officers in New York State can now wear N95 respirator or surgical masks while on duty, DOCCS tells 18 News.

Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange announced the move on social media saying “we worked together and got the job done!”

Officers were originally told they could only wear masks “when appropriate to the medical situation,” sparking calls by union leaders and local legislators to amend the rules.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision released the following statement regarding officers now being allowed to wear masks: