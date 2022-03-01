EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yankee Trails and Walmart are partnering to host a children’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic will be Sunday, March 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Greenbush Walmart.

The clinic is for children ages 5 to 11 and will be in a Yankee Trails motorcoach parked outside of the garden center. Walmart pharmacists will be on board to vaccinate children.

Yankee Trails said characters like Cookie Monster, Pikachu, Lightning McQueen, and more will be at the clinic to dance and take photos with children who get vaccinated. Walk-ins are welcome at the event.

Anyone with questions can contact the East Greenbush Walmart Pharmacy.