Woman slaps clerk who repeatedly said to wear mask, grocery store says

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera slapping a grocery store worker in the face in Colorado.

“Just a sign of the times,” a customer at King Soopers said Wednesday. “It’s a crazy time.”

According to a Parker Police Department incident report, the store said that on February 3, an employee asked a customer described as a “regular” to wear a mask. Instead, the surveillance video shows the woman slapping the employee. The employee told police she was also called a vulgar name.

“To slap somebody is beyond the pale,” another customer told NEWS10’s local sister station in Colorado.

The worker told police the suspect is “a regular at the store” and had been repeatedly told to wear a mask, according to the report, which noted that the woman allegedly claimed a medical exemption. The employee, who did not want to be named, said she offered other options for the customer to buy groceries. They told police that the slap did not hurt but that she is pressing for the customer to be charged with harassment.

The woman has not been seen at the store since running off last week, according to police. King Soopers did not respond to a request for comment.

Kim Cordova, president of the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union, issued the following statement:

“Grocery workers are Essential Heroes and have been on the frontlines during this entire pandemic at great personal risk. They deserve to work in safe environments but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case. They often deal with customers who refuse to wear masks, overcrowded stores, and stores that lack appropriate and adequate cleaning supplies, among other dangers to their personal safety. To avoid assaults by customers in the future, employers need to provide paid qualified security guards at stores.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman should contact Parker police.