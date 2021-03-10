White House COVID-19 response briefing, March 15

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials are holding a briefing Monday at 11 a.m. They’re addressing recent developments in the war on the virus in the U.S.
Members of the response team include:
- Jeffrey Zients: Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response
- Natalie Quillian: Deputy Coordinator
- David A. Kessler: Chief Science Officer
- Gustave F. Perna: Chief Operating Officer of COVID-19 Response for Vaccine and Therapeutics
- Dr. Anthony Fauci: Chief Medical Adviser
- Vivek Murthy: Ex-Surgeon General
- Abbe Gluck: Special Counsel
- Eduardo Cisneros: Director of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Ben Wakana: Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement
- Clarke Humphrey: Digital Director
- Cyrus Shahpar: Data Director
- Bechara Choucair: Vaccinations Coordinator
- Carole Johnson: Testing Coordinator
- Tim Manning: Supply Coordinator