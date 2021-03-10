White House COVID-19 response briefing, March 15

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials are holding a briefing Monday at 11 a.m. They’re addressing recent developments in the war on the virus in the U.S.

Members of the response team include:

  • Jeffrey Zients: Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response
  • Natalie Quillian: Deputy Coordinator
  • David A. Kessler: Chief Science Officer
  • Gustave F. Perna: Chief Operating Officer of COVID-19 Response for Vaccine and Therapeutics
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci: Chief Medical Adviser
  • Vivek Murthy: Ex-Surgeon General
  • Abbe Gluck: Special Counsel
  • Eduardo Cisneros: Director of Intergovernmental Affairs
  • Ben Wakana: Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement
  • Clarke Humphrey: Digital Director
  • Cyrus Shahpar: Data Director
  • Bechara Choucair: Vaccinations Coordinator
  • Carole Johnson: Testing Coordinator
  • Tim Manning: Supply Coordinator

