While vaccine supply is limited, there’s no shortage of testing sites

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the vaccination supply is still limited, there seems to be no shortage of testing sites. One of the newest drive-thru rapid testing sites near Buffalo has billboards and other signs all along Route 20 leading up to it.

Take a look at three different testing sites, all of which let you drive up without an appointment to get results that day.

Jason Pappas and his wife, Jess, set up their own drive up rapid testing site at 500 Crosspoint Parkway in Getzville. “We saw a need for this in our community.”

It’s called Saguaro Buffalo, and you do the nasal swab yourself for $75. “And again, shallow nasal swab so you do five on this side five on that side you put it in a container,” Pappas added. “No contact between you and the person handing you the bag.”

On Wehrle Drive in Williamsville, HealthGuard Tech is doing rapid testing for $55.

Sophia Arutunian of HealthGuard Tech says, “people come in, they say I did not register yet we give them the slip with the website on it right on the card and they do it right away we do it right on the spot.”

On Route 20 and Pleasant Avenue, in Hamburg, Sameday Testing offers three options. “One is invasive. That is $95, a non-invasive for $125 and a PCR test which is $165,” Vishal Patel of Sameday Testing said.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says the advantage of rapid testing is that it is more available to everyone, but there is a difference in how accurate they are. “The disadvantage is that the test may not be as sensitive if you are non-symptomatic. So the rapid test is not as accurate as the PCR test which will take a couple days for results the PCR which is a lab-based test,” Burstein said.